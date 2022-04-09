Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 156 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 151.30 ($1.98). 15,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 163,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £109.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 171.44.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

