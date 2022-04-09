Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAXPY. Barclays assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
