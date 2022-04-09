Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.87

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.87 ($36.12) and traded as high as €40.52 ($44.53). Salzgitter shares last traded at €38.34 ($42.13), with a volume of 414,131 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SZG shares. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.96 ($38.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.72 and a 200 day moving average of €32.91. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

