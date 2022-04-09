Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $91.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

