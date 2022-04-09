SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Capitalization Hits $12,057.39

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $12,057.39 and $28.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017785 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.