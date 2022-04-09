RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RxSight by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

