Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 347 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $284.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

