Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,796 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 89,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

