Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in WSFS Financial by 98.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

