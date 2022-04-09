Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $763.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.88. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

