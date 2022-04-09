Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mueller Industries by 26.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

