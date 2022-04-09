Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,407 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -245.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

