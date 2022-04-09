Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,705 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $90,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

XPER opened at $15.90 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.