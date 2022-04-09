Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

PLAN opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.90. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.