Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) to “Outperform”

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUUIF. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

