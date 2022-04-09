Royal Bank of Canada Raises Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target to €175.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($164.84) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €195.00 ($214.29) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($24.84) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.75.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

