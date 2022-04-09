Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

