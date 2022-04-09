Round Table Services LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $163.86. 1,522,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,199. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

