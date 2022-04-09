ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.59 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011312 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00239086 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 107.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.