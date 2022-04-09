Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target Increased to GBX 22 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON RKH opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of £38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

