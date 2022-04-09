Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 20,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

RKT stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

