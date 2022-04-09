Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $99,072.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

