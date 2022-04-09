Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price.
Shares of SNCE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 814,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
