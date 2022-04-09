Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 206.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SNCE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 814,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,701,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.