Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 48,512 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,316,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

