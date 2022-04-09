Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,109 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,313,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after acquiring an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after acquiring an additional 568,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,866,000 after acquiring an additional 419,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

