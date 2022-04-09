Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 27,133 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $359.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

