Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,443 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

