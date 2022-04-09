Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,220 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Dynatrace worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 152,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,880,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

