Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 930.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,614,000 after purchasing an additional 147,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 708,771 shares of company stock valued at $81,302,778. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

