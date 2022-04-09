Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

GD opened at $242.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

