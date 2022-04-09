Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,881 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,765 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 662,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 340,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

