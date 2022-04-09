Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.38) to GBX 6,100 ($80.00) in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

