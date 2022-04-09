Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “
Ring Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.13.
Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
