Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Ring Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 million, a PE ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

