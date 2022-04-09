Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Michael L. Perica Sells 3,321 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $19,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RMNI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,882,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,417,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 441,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

