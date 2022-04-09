Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $610.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove to a hold rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:RTMVF opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

