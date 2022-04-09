Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$38.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. Analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585 over the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

