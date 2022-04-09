REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 67.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 88.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

