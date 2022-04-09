Reviewing Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.24 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 8.08 $45.62 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveon Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 63.93% 7.32% 5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveon Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 7 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viveon Health Acquisition (Get Rating)

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

