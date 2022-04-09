REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

REVG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

