Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

