Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 3,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor acquired 132,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

