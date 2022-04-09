Research Analysts Set Expectations for Disco Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Disco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

DSCSY opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. Disco has a 52 week low of $46.95 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

