Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corteva, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Corteva stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

