Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $102.33 and a one year high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.91.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

