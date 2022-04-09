renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Volume Hits $12.62 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $534.84 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $42,508.39 or 1.00287233 BTC on popular exchanges.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 12,582 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

