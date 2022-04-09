Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.