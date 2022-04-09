Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded up $17.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $738.84. 1,030,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

