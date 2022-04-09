Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $738.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $469.80 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

