Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $297,600.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $95.29 or 0.00224452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $297,600.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 193,796 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

