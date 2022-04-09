Redd Market Cap Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.96 or 0.99871360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001984 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00228776 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.